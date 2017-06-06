BRIEF-Lampsa Hotels collaborates with French Accorhotels for the Mercure Belgrade hotel
* SAYS NEW COLLABORATION OF LAMPSA WITH THE FRENCH ACCORHOTELS FOR THE MERCURE BELGRADE EXCELSIOR HOTEL
June 6Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 12
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 13 and the dividend will be paid on June 13
* ANNOUNCES NEW WINTER SEASON ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME, VINTER I TIVOLI, BETWEEN FEB. 2 AND FEB. 25, 2018