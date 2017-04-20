BRIEF-Autodis plans to divest its Polish subsidiary
* Autodis Group - Autodis Group will divest subsidiary AD Poland to Rhiag Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of LKQ Corporation
April 20 Guangzhou Grandbuy Co Ltd:
* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 0 percent to 20 percent, or to be 89.4 million yuan to 107.3 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (89.4 million yuan)
* Comments that improved operation is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/zzHs6l
Further company coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
* Proxy advisory firm Egan-Jones recommends Buffalo Wild Wings shareholders vote Marcato's white proxy card "for" all four of Marcato's nominees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: