April 20 Guangzhou Grandbuy Co Ltd:

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 0 percent to 20 percent, or to be 89.4 million yuan to 107.3 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (89.4 million yuan)

* Comments that improved operation is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/zzHs6l

