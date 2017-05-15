BRIEF-Navidea enters exclusive license, distribution agreement for India with Sayre Therapeutics
May 15Guangzhou Improve Medical Instruments Co Ltd :
* Says it appoints Deng Guanhua as chairman and general manager
* Says it appoints Yan Hongyu as CFO
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/XvkwtM
* General Electric Co signs a multi-year services agreement with Jordan’s samra electric power company