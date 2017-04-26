New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 26Guangzhou Pearl River Piano Group Co Ltd
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 0 percent to 30 percent, or to be 82.6 million yuan to 107.4 million yuan
* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 82.6 million yuan
* Says optimization of the industrial structure and steady progress of emerging business are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/qZ7eHj
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.