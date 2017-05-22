BRIEF-China Yongda Automobiles Services enters into letter of intent
June 23 China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Ltd
May 22 Guangzhou Pearl River Piano Group Co Ltd
* Says it has received relocation compensation for 104.2 million yuan ($15.12 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qLzPSR
($1 = 6.8920 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* As of date of this announcement, Co did not get in touch with Tesla and did not sign any joint venture agreement with Tesla