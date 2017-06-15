June 15 Guangzhou Pearl River Piano Group Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.7 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 20

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 21 and the dividend will be paid on June 21

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/RyRZSa

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)