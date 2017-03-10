BRIEF-Securities Group board recommends FY cash dividend
* Board recommends FY cash dividend of 5 fils per share Source:(http://bit.ly/2qomCjF) Further company coverage:
March 10 Guangzhou R&F Properties Co Ltd :
* FY net profit increased by 5% to RMB7.06 billion
* Proposed final dividend of RMB0.70 per share
* FY revenue increased by 21% to RMB53.73 billion
* "China growth is expected to remain relatively stable in 2017"
* Group has set a contracted sales target of RMB73 billion for year
* For second year running group met its full year contracted sales target, with contracted sales increasing to RMB60.9 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )