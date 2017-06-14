BRIEF-Durect completes enrollment in persist, phase 3 trial for Posimir
* Durect completes enrollment in Persist, phase 3 trial for Posimir
June 14Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co Ltd :
* Says it acquired land use right for 15.1 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/CQ8Ixk
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Durect completes enrollment in Persist, phase 3 trial for Posimir
* Kamada announces withdrawal of European Marketing Authorization application for inhaled ALPHA-1 antitrypsin for treatment of ALPHA-1 antitrypsin deficiency disease