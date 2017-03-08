WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 8 Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co Ltd :
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 10 percent to 40 percent, or to be 28.8 million yuan to 36.6 million yuan
* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 26.1 million yuan
* The reasons for the forecast are stable development of main business and increased sales revenue in both cosmetic and overseas market
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/nXtr4d
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.