BRIEF-Malton says Layar Raya entered into joint venture agreement with Fame Action
* Unit, Layar Raya entered into joint venture agreement with Fame Action for purpose of developing 7 pieces of freehold land owned by unit
May 25 Guangzhou Yuexiu Financial Holdings Group Co Ltd
* Says leasing unit gets approval to issue 3.0 billion yuan ($436.95 million) commercial paper
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rCf3pq
* Says it plans to invest 160 million yuan ($23.40 million) to buy property assets