BRIEF-Contravir Pharmaceuticals enters into amended, restated executive agreement with James Sapirstein, CFO
* On May 25 entered into amended,restated executive agreement with James Sapirstein, chief executive officer - SEC filing
March 27 Guanhao Biotech Co Ltd
* Says it adjusts private placement plan, to raise up to 1.8 billion yuan ($261.82 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2nZOJnE
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8749 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* On May 25 entered into amended,restated executive agreement with James Sapirstein, chief executive officer - SEC filing
* Intellipharmaceutics International Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: