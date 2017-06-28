Travelers Co's William Heyman elected as FINRA chairman
June 29 The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) on Thursday named William Heyman, chief investment officer of Travelers Company Inc, as its chairman, effective July 18.
June 28 (Reuters) -
* Castle Creek Capital Partners V, Lp reports 20.2 Pct Stake In Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc As of june 26 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 29 The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) on Thursday named William Heyman, chief investment officer of Travelers Company Inc, as its chairman, effective July 18.
* H1 REVENUE EUR 36.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 36.7 MILLION YEAR AGO