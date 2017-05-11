BRIEF-GE Ventures, Mayo Clinic Ventures and DFJ invest $13.75 mln in software platform Vineti
* GE Ventures, Mayo Clinic Ventures and DFJ invest $13.75 million in software platform Vineti Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 11 Guardant Health
* Guardant health - secured $360 million in new funding that "will help it reach its goal of sequencing 1 million cancer patients faster"
* Guardant health - a softbank unit is lead investor, with participation from certain funds & accounts managed by t. Rowe price, associates, temasek, & others Source text for Eikon:
* GE Ventures, Mayo Clinic Ventures and DFJ invest $13.75 million in software platform Vineti Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Goldmoney Inc - It will begin consolidating its network and wealth business divisions into a streamlined service and one unified account