BRIEF-Tata Steel sells 83.54 mln shares of Tata Motors to Tata Sons
* Sold 83.54 million shares of Tata Motors to Tata Sons at 452.80 rupees per share (excluding brokerage and STT) Source text: http://bit.ly/2rYWBbB Further company coverage:
May 31 GUBERNIJA AB:
* Q1 SALES REVENUE AT EUR 1.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.5 MILLION A YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET LOSS AT EUR 0.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 0.3 MILLION A YEAR AGO
* Says it plans to invest up to 2.0 billion yuan ($292.47 million) in new energy related business