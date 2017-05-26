BRIEF-Bell: german Cartel Office abandons proceedings against Bell Germany
* GERMAN CARTEL OFFICE ABANDONS PROCEEDINGS AGAINST BELL GERMANY
May 26 Gud Holdings Ltd:
* GUD divests Dexion business
* Deal for $7.5 million
* Deal with Singapore-based business tech-link Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, June 23 A second U-turn this year by Ford Motor Co in Mexico has raised the specter of Chinese competition for local carmaking, adding to pressure on the industry after repeated threats by U.S. President Donald Trump to saddle it with punitive tariffs.