BRIEF-Shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
April 14 Gudeng Precision Industrial Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to issue 3.5 million new shares with provisional issue price of T$33 per share
* Says proceeds will be used to repay loan
* Calstrs says urges Netflix shareholders to vote for proposal to adopt a majority vote standard for director elections - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: