BRIEF-Carrols Restaurant offers senior secured second lien notes
* Carrols restaurant group, inc. Announces offering of its senior secured second lien notes
May 12 Gudou Holdings Ltd
* For three months ended 31 March 2017, revenue of group was approximately rmb52.6 million, representing an increase of approximately 34.4%
* Net profit for three months ended 31 March 2017 amounted to approximately rmb3.9 million versus loss of rmb7.5 million Source text (bit.ly/2qcw7iF) Further company coverage:
* Carrols restaurant group, inc. Announces offering of its senior secured second lien notes
DETROIT, June 20 Ford Motor Co will export the next-generation Focus compact car from China to North America in 2019, rather than from Mexico as earlier planned, the company said on Tuesday.