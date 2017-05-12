May 12 Gudou Holdings Ltd

* For three months ended 31 March 2017, revenue of group was approximately rmb52.6 million, representing an increase of approximately 34.4%

* Net profit for three months ended 31 March 2017 amounted to approximately rmb3.9 million versus loss of rmb7.5 million Source text (bit.ly/2qcw7iF) Further company coverage: