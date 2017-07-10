BRIEF-Guerbet to phase out Hexabrix and Optimark sales globally

July 10 (Reuters) - GUERBET SA

* Reg-Guerbet Announces Plans to Streamline

Its Contrast Media Portfolio

* Will Phase Out Sales Throughout World of Two Products: Hexabrix® (Meglumine and Sodium Ioxaglate) and Optimark® (Gadoversetamide).

* ‍Sales of Optimark® Will End First July 26, 2017 in European Union Countries​

* ‍Optimark® Phase Out Will Be Progressively Implemented in Other Geographic Areas Until End of 2019​

* ‍HEXABRIX® SALES IN EUROPE, ASIA AND LATIN AMERICA WILL PROGRESSIVELY CEASE, BY END OF 2019 AT LATEST​