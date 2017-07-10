FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
BRIEF-Guerbet to phase out Hexabrix and Optimark sales globally
#TopNews
#Monsoon
#Wimbledon
#SpecialReports
#Videos
#Entertainment
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
How Brexit is set to hurt Europe’s financial systems
Brexit
How Brexit is set to hurt Europe’s financial systems
After dieselgate, VW loosens reins on carmaking empire
Autos
After dieselgate, VW loosens reins on carmaking empire
Column: OPEC oil supply is lost in a fog of data
COMMODITIES
Column: OPEC oil supply is lost in a fog of data
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
July 10, 2017 / 5:12 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Guerbet to phase out Hexabrix and Optimark sales globally

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - GUERBET SA

* Reg-Guerbet Announces Plans to Streamline

Its Contrast Media Portfolio

* Will Phase Out Sales Throughout World of Two Products: Hexabrix® (Meglumine and Sodium Ioxaglate) and Optimark® (Gadoversetamide).

* ‍Sales of Optimark® Will End First July 26, 2017 in European Union Countries​

* ‍Optimark® Phase Out Will Be Progressively Implemented in Other Geographic Areas Until End of 2019​

* ‍HEXABRIX® SALES IN EUROPE, ASIA AND LATIN AMERICA WILL PROGRESSIVELY CEASE, BY END OF 2019 AT LATEST​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.