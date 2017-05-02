UPDATE 2-Legal & General, Aviva plan Ireland moves post-Brexit
* Dublin says other firms to confirm Irish plans shortly (Adds Aviva plans for Irish subsidiaries)
May 2 Guidance Software Inc:
* Guidance software reports 2017 first quarter financial results
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.07
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.06
* Q1 revenue $26.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $26.8 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $112 million to $118 million
* Guidance Software Inc - company is reaffirming its guidance for year ending December 31, 2017
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.31, revenue view $115.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dublin says other firms to confirm Irish plans shortly (Adds Aviva plans for Irish subsidiaries)
TRIPOLI, May 26 Heavy clashes between rival factions erupted in the Libyan capital Tripoli on Friday, with loud explosions and heavy artillery fire heard since the early morning.