New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 12 Guilin Fuda Co Ltd :
* Says its wholly owned Guilin-based gear unit and Xiangyang-based crankshaft unit passe the review of high-tech enterprise recognition
* Says the two units will enjoy a tax preference of 15 pct for three years respectively
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/VN4l2Q
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.