BRIEF-Lumber Liquidators announces new senior management appointment
* Lumber Liquidators announces new senior management appointment
April 28Guirenniao Co Ltd :
* Says it issued 2017 2nd tranche super short-term financing notes worth 300 million yuan with a term of 270 days and interest rate of 6.5 percent
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/gPb5DC
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Lumber Liquidators announces new senior management appointment
* Levi Strauss & Co- on May 23 co and units entered into a second amended and restated credit facility - sec filing