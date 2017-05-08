BRIEF-Swissmedic acceptes Takeda and Tigenix's file on Cx601 for review

* TAKEDA AND TIGENIX ANNOUNCE THAT SWISSMEDIC HAS ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW THE FILE ON CX601 FOR THE TREATMENT OF COMPLEX PERIANAL FISTULAS IN CROHN'S DISEASE PATIENTS