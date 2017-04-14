April 14 Guizhou Tyre Co Ltd

* Says it returns to net profit of 15.2 million yuan ($2.21 million) in 2016 versus net loss of 259.0 million yuan year ago

* Says it expects Q1 net profit at 100-150 million yuan versus net loss of 6.5 million yuan year ago

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2osP3Zv; bit.ly/2oG6OqI

