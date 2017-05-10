BRIEF-Assura announces proposed issue of new ordinary shares
* Proposed placing, by way of accelerated bookbuild, of up to 164 million shares of 10 pence each in co, representing up to 9.9 pct of co's share capital
May 10 Guizhou Xinbang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says controlling shareholder Zhang Guanfu signs agreement to sell its entire 21.04 percent stake in the company for 3.0 billion yuan ($434.72 million) to investment firm
* Says shares to resume trading on May 11 after it announced changes in controlling shareholder
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qSCxpQ; bit.ly/2qZu7cS
* CERENIS THERAPEUTICS: BPIFRANCE SUPPORTS THE CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF CER-209 IN NAFLD /NASH WITH A €0.75 MILLION PAYMENT FOR INNOVATION