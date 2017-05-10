May 10 Guizhou Xinbang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says controlling shareholder Zhang Guanfu signs agreement to sell its entire 21.04 percent stake in the company for 3.0 billion yuan ($434.72 million) to investment firm

* Says shares to resume trading on May 11 after it announced changes in controlling shareholder

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qSCxpQ; bit.ly/2qZu7cS

