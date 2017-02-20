WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
Feb 20 Guizhou Yibai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says it signs agreement to acquire 90 percent stake in a Sichuan-based hospital for 135.0 million yuan ($19.63 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2me9iIh
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8770 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.