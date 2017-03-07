US STOCKS-Wall St drifts before long weekend; consumer stocks up
* Dow down 0.01 pct, S&P up 0.03 pct, Nasdaq up 0.08 pct (Updates to close)
March 7 Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
* Says Inox Group sells operating wind farms to Leap Green Energy
* Says transaction expected to complete within next few months
* Says unit Inox Renewables to sell all operating wind farms on slump sale basis for undisclosed price
* Says deal to reduce co's debt of around 8 billion rupees
* Says transaction will help increase Leap Green's operating capacity to upto 762 MW
* Says UBS acted as sole financial advisor on the transaction
* Says deal will decrease leverage of GFL at consolidated level
* Says Khaitan & Co advised Inox Group on the transaction
* Says MD&T Partners advised Leap Green Energy on the transaction Source text: bit.ly/2mRtGDz Further company coverage:
* Dow down 0.01 pct, S&P up 0.03 pct, Nasdaq up 0.08 pct (Updates to close)
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.