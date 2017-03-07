March 7 Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

* Says Inox Group sells operating wind farms to Leap Green Energy

* Says transaction expected to complete within next few months

* Says unit Inox Renewables to sell all operating wind farms on slump sale basis for undisclosed price

* Says deal to reduce co's debt of around 8 billion rupees

* Says transaction will help increase Leap Green's operating capacity to upto 762 MW

* Says UBS acted as sole financial advisor on the transaction

* Says deal will decrease leverage of GFL at consolidated level

* Says Khaitan & Co advised Inox Group on the transaction

* Says MD&T Partners advised Leap Green Energy on the transaction