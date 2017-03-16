March 16 Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd

Gujarat Industries Power Company Limited has informed the Exchange that GIPCL has commissioned 21.0 MW (10 WTGs X 2.1 MW) WTGs at the Kuchhdi Wind Farm Site, Ta. and Dist.: Porbandar, Gujarat for which Certificate of Commissioning has been issued by Gujarat Energy Development Agency (GEDA)