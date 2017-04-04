US STOCKS-Wall St drifts before long weekend, but consumer stocks up
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
April 4 Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd:
* Says CFO Hariharan Iyer will be pursuing overseas role within promoter group
* Says Hariharan Iyer to continue as CFO until successor is finalized Source text: bit.ly/2o5gs5J Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Changes headline, updates prices)