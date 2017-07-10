FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 days ago
BRIEF-Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals says emergency shutdown of ammonia-IV plant taken on July 6
July 10, 2017 / 11:42 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals says emergency shutdown of ammonia-IV plant taken on July 6

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Gujarat State Fertilizers And Chemicals Ltd:

* Says emergency shutdown of Ammonia-IV plant was taken on 06/07/2017

* Says all other plants of GSFC are operational with supply of ammonia from ammonia storage tanks

* Says efforts are being put to rectify problem and put back plant on regular operation

* Shutdown taken due to detection of leakage of high pressure process gas from hot header of reformer box

* Says Urea-II plant also shutdown due to non-availability of co2 gas which is by-product of ammonia-IV plant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

