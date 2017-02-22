BRIEF-African Dawn Capital sees FY HEPS between 36.94 and 43.25 cents per share
* Says basic loss per share will be between 52.44 and 58.74 cents per share, for period ended 28 February 2017
Feb 22 Gulf Insurance Group Kscp
* FY net profit 12 million dinars versus 14.1 million dinars year ago
* Board proposes cash dividend of 40 percent for year 2016
* FY total operating revenue 124.5 million dinars versus 116.8 million dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Approved investment in panacee medical hong kong ltd for a total registered capital of hk$80 million