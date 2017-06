May 8 Gulf Island Fabrication Inc

* GULF ISLAND FABRICATION - UNIT RECEIVED CONTINGENT NOTICE OF INTENT TO AWARD FROM OREGON STATE UNIVERSITY FOR CONSTRUCTION OF REGIONAL CLASS RESEARCH VESSEL

