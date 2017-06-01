June 1 Gulf Island Fabrication Inc:

* Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc announces contract award

* Gulf Island fabrication inc - revenue and man-hour backlog associated with this award will be included in q2 2017 results

* Gulf Island fabrication-through unit executed contract with Suderman & Young towing co for construction of 4 z-tech 30-80 class terminal/escort tugs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: