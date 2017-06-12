June 12 Gulf Island Fabrication Inc

* On June 9, co entered into a $40.0 million credit agreement with Whitney Bank, as lender - SEC filing

* Credit facility has a term from June 9, 2017 to June 9, 2019

* On June 9, 2017 company terminated tenth amended and restated credit agreement dated as of December 16, 2016

* At time of termination, there was approximately $4.6 million of letters of credit outstanding