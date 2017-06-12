BRIEF-Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 mln unit private placement
* Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 million unit private placement and initiates exploration program at Tepal
June 12 Gulf Island Fabrication Inc
* On June 9, co entered into a $40.0 million credit agreement with Whitney Bank, as lender - SEC filing
* Credit facility has a term from June 9, 2017 to June 9, 2019
* On June 9, 2017 company terminated tenth amended and restated credit agreement dated as of December 16, 2016
* At time of termination, there was approximately $4.6 million of letters of credit outstanding Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2sTlceO) Further company coverage:
