BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 26 Gulf Island Fabrication Inc
* Gulf Island Fabrication Inc reports first quarter earnings
* Q1 loss per share $0.44
* Q1 revenue $38 million versus $84 million
* Gulf Island Fabrication Inc - had revenue backlog of $113.2 million and labor backlog of approximately 1.1 million hours at march 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results