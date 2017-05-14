BRIEF-Euromedis Groupe Q3 revenue down at 17.6 million euros
* Q3 REVENUE EUR 17.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 18.2 MILLION YEAR AGO
May 14 Gulf Medical Projects Co
* Q1 net profit 1.43 billion dirhams versus 51.7 million dirhams year ago
* Q1 total revenue 109.1 million dirhams versus 220.4 million dirhams year ago Source: (bit.ly/2qFxERv) Further company coverage:
* Q3 REVENUE EUR 17.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 18.2 MILLION YEAR AGO
LONDON, June 20 Britain's markets watchdog on Tuesday opened a public consultation to see if changes are needed to make it easier for people with cancer to get travel insurance.