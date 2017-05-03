BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
May 3 Gulf Resources Inc:
* Contract with Sichuan Heshun Natural Gas Sales; under contract, co will sell 8,000 cubic meters of natural gas each day to Sichuan
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results