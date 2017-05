March 15 Gulfmark Offshore Inc

* Gulfmark Offshore Inc says decided not to pay on its due date $13.7 million interest payment due March 15, 2017 on company's 6.375% senior notes due 2022

* Says failure to pay on March 15, would constitute event of default if payment is not made within 30 days of such date