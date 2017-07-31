BRIEF-Gulfport Energy says net production averaged 1,038.4 mmcfe per day

July 31 (Reuters) - Gulfport Energy Corp

* Gulfport Energy Corp - net production during Q2 of 2017 averaged 1,038.4 mmcfe per day,

* Gulfport Energy - increases 2017 fy production guidance, forecasts fy average daily net production will be in range of 1,065 mmcfe to 1,100 mmcfe per day

* Gulfport Energy Corp - continues to estimate that company's 2017 realized natural gas liquids price will be approximately 45% of wti

* Gulfport Energy Corp sees its 2017 realized oil price will be in range of $3.75 to $4.75 per barrel below wti

* Gulfport Energy Corp - "we do not anticipate being at peak production rates on recent turn-in-line wells at time of our q2 conference call"

* Gulfport Energy Corp - in scoop, integration of assets is going "very well"