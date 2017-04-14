April 14 Gunma Bank Ltd:

* Says it will issue 2nd series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen

* Bonds with an interest rate of 0.50 percent per year in the first five years, and 5 years yen swap mid rate + 0.43 percent from the sixth year

* Maturity on April 28, 2027

* Payment date April 28, 2017

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/9N6D1v

(Beijing Headline News)