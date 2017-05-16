BRIEF-Tesco says unforeseen technical fault resulting in order cancellation - tweet
* Tesco says "We experienced an unforeseen technical fault which resulted in the forced cancellation of many orders due to a complete system failure" - Tweet
May 16 Gunosy Inc:
* Says it will provide a new application named LUCRA for smart phone use
* Effective date in late May
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/nwVJ71
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* OPAP HAS SIGNED A SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT (SPA) TO INCREASE ITS STAKE IN NEUROSOFT TO 67.7%