BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 19 Guocoland Malaysia Bhd
* Qtrly net profit 8.3 million RGT; qtrly revenue 92.1 million RGT
* Year ago qtrly net profit 13.4 million RGT; year ago qtrly revenue 143.5 million RGT
* The board does not recommend any interim dividend for the current financial period ended 31 March 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2ommtse) Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.