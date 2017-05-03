BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
May 3Guomai Technologies Inc :
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 80 percent to 130 percent, or to be 74.9 million yuan to 93.4 million yuan
* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 40.6 million yuan
* The reasons for the forecast are expanded education scale and increased investment return as well as increased profit from ICT park
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/6TQ1mV
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes