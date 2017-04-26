BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
April 26 Guomai Technologies Inc :
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary plans to sell commercial housing located in Fuzhou worth 122.4 million yuan
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes