March 15 Guorui Properties:

* Issue of us$300,000,000 7.00% senior notes due 2020

* Estimated net proceeds of notes issue, after deduction of underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated expenses to be us$295 million

* Company intends to use the proceeds for refinancing certain of existing indebtedness and for general working capital purposes

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: