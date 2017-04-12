BRIEF-Mira VII Acquisition announces filing of filing statement
* Received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange in respect of its qualifying transaction with Goodfood Market
April 12 Guorui Properties Ltd
* In March 2017, group achieved contracted sales of approximately RMB1,096 million Source (bit.ly/2nE9iqd) Further company coverage:
* Received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange in respect of its qualifying transaction with Goodfood Market
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: