New token sale for blockchain-based currency EOS to launch on Monday
NEW YORK, June 22 Block.one will launch the sale of a new blockchain-based digital currency or token called EOS on Monday, the tech company said on Thursday.
June 6 Guoyuan Securities Co Ltd :
* Says it received patent(No. ZL 2016 1 0100070.3), for securities soft lost customer prediction method
* Says patent is valid for 20 years
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ZT3jHe
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
NEW YORK, June 22 Block.one will launch the sale of a new blockchain-based digital currency or token called EOS on Monday, the tech company said on Thursday.
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, June 22 The 34 largest U.S. banks have all cleared the first stage of an annual stress test, showing they would be able to maintain enough capital in an extreme recession to meet regulatory requirements, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday.