April 11 Guyana Goldfields Inc

* Achieves production of 40,921 ounces of gold in Q1 of 2017

* Guyana Goldfields Inc - in Q1 ended March 31, 2017, mill at Aurora gold mine processed an average of 6,698 tonnes per day of ore

* Guyana Goldfields - due to mine sequencing, gold production is expected to be slightly higher in H2 of year relative to first half at Aurora gold mine

* Guyana Goldfields Inc - first phase of mill expansion at its Aurora gold mine is expected to be completed in Q1 of 2018