BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Guyana Goldfields Inc:
* Guyana Goldfields Inc. Reports first quarter 2017 results; sold 40,700 oz au generating US$22.4m in operating cash flow and net earnings of $0.06 per share
* Guyana Goldfields Inc - maintaining its production and cost guidance for 2017
* Guyana Goldfields Inc - due to mine sequencing, gold production is expected to be slightly higher in second half of year relative to first half
* Guyana Goldfields - qtrly gold produced 40,900 ounces versus 41,300 ounces; qtrly revenue $50 million versus $48.5 million
* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.