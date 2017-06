June 2 GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd

* Says approved sale of 10% of issued & paid up share capital in Bangalore International Airport to FIH Mauritius Investments

* Says aggregate purchase consideration of INR 12.90 billion for stake sale in BIAL

* Says proceeds of sale to be used for reducing debt obligations of GVK

* Says transaction expected to be completed by early july 2017