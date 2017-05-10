BRIEF- Good Com Asset announces change of stock listing
* Says it will be listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) second section from TSE JASDAQ, effective June 27
May 10 GWG Holdings Inc:
* GWG Holdings reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 revenue $20.1 million versus $17.9 million
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.83
* Q1 loss per share $0.32 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will be listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) second section from TSE JASDAQ, effective June 27
June 20 China leads the global IPO leader with about $18.6 billion raised so far this year, followed by the United States.